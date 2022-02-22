New York State Police Trooper Killed in Upstate New York

The Empire State is mourning the loss of another young police officer.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at about 10 p.m., New York State Police from Troop B responded to a snowmobile crash on the trail approximately three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora.

An investigation determined that a snowmobile being operated by Joshua E. Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, New York was traveling east when he lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and struck multiple trees, police say. Gushlaw was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gushlaw is a New York State Trooper and was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Gushlaw joined the State Police in March of 2016 and was assigned to Troop B, SP Plattsburgh.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4 to 7 pm at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10 am at St. Peter's Church in Plattsburgh with Rev. William G. Reamer, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to NYSP Signal 30.

Gushlaw is the second New York police officer to die in an off-duty snowmobile accident in Upstate New York in less than a month.

The first accident involved an officer from the Hudson Valley.

Daniel Romano, known as "DJ" by his family and friends, died on Jan. 28 in a snowmobile accident in Herkimer County.

Romano, 32, was a lifelong Newburgh resident and a Town of Newburgh Police Officer.

DJ leaves behind his wife Kate and two young daughters, two-year-old Adrianna and 1-year-old Alina.

A GoFundMe was created to help Romano's family.

