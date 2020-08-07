New York State Police Issue 12,900 Tickets in Hudson Valley

New York State Police announced troopers recently issued nearly 13,000 tickets across the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police announced this week Troop F issued 11,110 tickets during the month of July. Troop F covers Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene counties.

Those citations included 4,011 speeding violations, 577 seatbelt violations, 395 child restraint violations, 192 move over violations and 459 distracted violations, police say.

During the month of July, troopers from Troop F also responded to two fatal crashes, 84 property damage automobile accidents and charged 209 motorists with Driving While Intoxicated.

"The New York State Police encourage all drivers to slow down, wear your seatbelt and put down the cell phones," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

In the last week of July, Troop F issued 869 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets. Troopers removed 28 impaired motorists from the road, issued tickets for 232 speeding violations, 63 child restraint violations, 52 seatbelt violations, 22 move over violations, and 16 citations for distracted driving, New York State Police announced in a press release.

Also in last month, Troop K issued 926 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets. Troopers from Troop K issued tickets for 386 speeding violations, 97 child restraint violations, 14 move over violations and removed 27 impaired motorists from the roadway, according to New York State Police.

Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.