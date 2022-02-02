New York State Man Stole Car And a Pair of Pants From Dealership

Guess you got to ride in style? Police are saying a very random crime spree took place Tuesday morning that involved parking lot bumper cars, stolen vehicles, and one missing pair of drawers. There is no word exactly why this individual was motivated to do such things, aside from purposely trying to get himself busted? But now, this New York state man is getting slapped with a number of charges. Perhaps, this guy just needed a simple update to his wardrobe?

CBS says it all started when officials got a call that someone was ramming into parked cars at a Home Depot lot early Tuesday. Police say the suspect is a Queensbury man who allegedly stole the vehicle he was driving from a local car dealership. What makes this even more odd is also accused of breaking into the same dealership and stealing a pair of pants. Huh? We're not sure if the suspect didn't have any pair of pants of his own and needed to get some? Where were there pants lying around a random car dealership? Did someone forget them? What kind of pants were they? CBS says the suspect and his new pants were later arraigned in Warren County Court

In other news from the same area, CBS is reporting that one of the wildest police chases in recent memory ensued after a man with three active warrants allegedly robbed a local Macy's department store Thursday. Apparently, he's even got quite the history, including some run-ins here in the Hudson Valley..CBS says the suspect was accused of bank robbery in the Town of Ulster as recently as May 2021.

Police say it all began after the 27-year-old man from Colonie robbed a jewelry counter from a nearby Macy's. Officials say the suspect hopped into a stolen sedan and attempted to get away. When police tried to stop him, the suspect did the unthinkable by crashing the stolen vehicle through one of the fences of Albany International Airport, and drove up on one of the runways.

We're not sure if he thought he was suddenly 007, and hoping to somehow take this sedan airborne? Was he thinking about jumping on one of the flights? CBS says the chase continued after he crashed through another fence on the other side of the airport, before ditching his ride at the Pepsi Beverage Company. Police say they later found him in the parking lot of another business, so his foot pursuit didn't take him too far. He was finally arrested, ending this alleged jewel heist and attempted getaway.

