New York Spends $15 Million To ‘Link’ Hudson Valley Communities

New York officials are proud to announce nearly $15 million worth of upgrades are complete on two "vital" projects that help link the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Hochul announced the U.S. Route 6 bridge work and work on an Ulster County bridge is now complete.

"As we build back our infrastructure, it is important that we prioritize and emphasize community needs and connectivity in the Hudson Valley and all across New York State," Hochul stated. "We are committed to transformative projects like these that bring communities closer together and promote safety, access and economic growth."

$10.9 Million Project Replaces U.S. Route 6 Bridge in Putnam County, New York

The U.S. Route 6 bridge work over Metro-North Railroad's Harlem River Line is expected to increase safety and connectivity for the village of Brewster, officials say.

"The Village of Brewster is in the process of a major revitalization in the form of transit-oriented development at the heart of the Village, and the entrances to this area set a precedent for what is to come in the future. The Route 6 Bridge is the newest entry point that welcomes people to our community. The Village of Brewster is pleased to have a more cohesive and safe intersection that will serve as an entrance to the Village for those traveling on Route 6," Village of Brewster Mayor James Schoenig said.

Bridge Increases Safety in Village of Brewster, Town of Southeast

New York State spent $10.9 million to replace the Route 6 bridge in the Village of Brewster within the Town of Southeast in Putnam County. The old bridge was replaced with what officials describe as a modern, single-span, steel girder bridge with a concrete deck. Officials add the new bridge should reduce maintenance costs.

$4 Million Project Replaces State Route 209 Bridge in Ulster County

State Route Bridge 209 which runs over Fantine Kill in Ulster County was also replaced.

"I want to thank Governor Hochul for investing in the State Route 209 Bridge over the Fantine Kill - which is vital for travel and economic activity in the Rondout Valley and beyond. Infrastructure improvements like this maintain our communities' vital connections while ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike, as they enjoy all that Ulster County has to offer," "Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan said.

State officials say Route Bridge 209 is a key travel route for the Village of Ellenville. The bridge connects Ellenville with a number of shopping centers and Ellenville Regional Hospital.

Key Travel Route in Village of Ellenville, New York Replaced

$4 million was spent to replace the nearly 50-year-old bridge. The old structure was replaced with a 43-foot, steel-girder span with a reinforced concrete deck.

"The completion of these two bridge replacements will be a major win for the Hudson Valley, linking these communities with others across the region," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. "Repairing our outdated infrastructure, like our bridges and roads, is crucial to ensuring that our small towns all across New York State can thrive and grow."

