A New York sergeant is behind bars accused of engaging in forcible sexual acts with a victim for two years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, New York State Police's Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 44-year-old Steven Gogger of Athens for rape in the first degree, rape in the third degree, criminal sex act in the first degree, criminal sex act in the third degree and first-degree sex abuse, all felonies.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On March 1, State Police Catskill BCI was contacted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision after the agency was made aware of a possible rape by a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision employee.

An investigation determined that Gogger, a sergeant at Greene Correctional Facility, engaged in forcible sex acts with the victim from 2009 to 2011, New York State Police announced in a press release on Thursday.

Gogger was processed for the charges and arraigned before Town Justice Pazen and remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond or $100,000 partial bond. An Order of Protection was issued and Gogger was ordered to turn over all firearms.

Keep Reading:

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.

