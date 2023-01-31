New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.
On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
Newburgh, New York Man Found Guilty Of Bringing Drugs To Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, More
Simpson was found guilty of multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury. He faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 7 years for perjury.
Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Simpson was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.
“The spread of vast quantities of dangerous narcotics was disrupted by the keen attention of the law enforcement officers in this case,” Hoovler said. “This defendant was prevented from peddling his drugs in our communities by his arrest, prosecution and conviction. That the defendant would go so far as to lie under oath before the Grand Jury strikes at the very heart of our criminal justice system and itself deserves stern punishment."
Police Chase At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
As alleged at trial, on January 6, 2021, Simpson was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation in the vicinity of State Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury. New York State Troopers observed a backpack in the back seat of Simpson’s vehicle.
Simpson then fled the traffic stop in his car, racing into the Woodbury Commons where surveillance video showed a backpack being thrown from the car.
Police later found the bag which included some of Simpon's personal belongings and two kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $200,000, officials say.
Simpson's DNA was later also found on the bag, according to Hoovler.
Perjury Charge
During the trial, after taking an oath, to tell the truth, he denied having the backpack in his car or tossing it at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.