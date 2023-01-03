New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84.
New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84.
Fatal Interstate 84 crash in Wallkill, New York
On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
The initial investigation determined that 26-year-old Derrick N. Rosa of Cuddebackville, New York, was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 84.
Rosa's Toyota Camry left the roadway and then entered the rest area off Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York.
Orange County, New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84
Once in the rest area, Rosa’s vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer, according to New York State Police.
Responding Montgomery EMS paramedics pronounced Rosa deceased at the scene. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.
It remains unclear why Rosa's car went off the road and entered the rest area, police say.
"This investigation remains ongoing," New York State Police stated in a press release.