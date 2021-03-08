New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: ‘There is No Way I Resign’

The top Democrats in New York want Gov. Cuomo to resign after two more women accused him of sexual harassment but he says there is no way he will resign.

Five women have now come forward accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of acting inappropriately towards them. On Sunday, following more allegations made against Cuomo, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Cuomo should resign.

"Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project," Stewart-Cousins said, according to AP. "We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign."

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also said Cuomo should consider stepping down.

"The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else," Heastie stated. "I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

During a conference call yesterday, Cuomo stayed firm on his decision to not resign and asked New Yorkers to withhold judgment until an investigation is complete.

"I'm not going to resign because of allegations," Cuomo said "There is no way I resign. Let's do the attorney general's investigation, let's get the findings and then let's go from there."

The last New York governor to resign was Eliot Spitzer back in March 2008.

