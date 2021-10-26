New York Father, Son Charged After Fire Kills HV Firefighter
A father and son are facing a host of charges following a massive fire that killed two including a Hudson Valley firefighter.
A Rockland County Grand Jury charged Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, two counts of assault, arson and reckless endangerment following an investigation into a fatal fire at a nursing home in Spring Valley.
The fire broke out in March at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley. The blaze killed one resident and a Spring Valley firefighter.
Jared Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene at the massive fire at Evergreen Court For Adults.
Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.
Evergreen Court Home for Adults is a senior living provider in Spring Valley that offers residents assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care.
Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling the blaze. Eight people noticed the blaze and rushed into the burning building and helped bring out residents in wheelchairs, walkers or carried out residents.
Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer were reportedly hired to kosherize the kitchen for Passover. They are accused of leaving burning materials unattended outside and keeping fire alarms on test mode.
Several others are also facing charges in connection to the fire.
