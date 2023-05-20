New York Farm Casting Couples That Want to Get Married for Reality Show

Do you know someone that's planning to get married this summer? Would they be interested in having the wedding on a gorgeous farm and having the day documented for a new reality series?

A New York farm is currently casting couples that are ready to say "I do"! June Farms, located at 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake has announced on Facebook that they are looking for "excited couples" that might be interested in getting married on their gorgeous farm. Not only would the farm like to be the place couples exchange vows, they would also like to film the entire process for a new upcoming reality series that will be featured on a major streaming service!

June Farms Wedding Show

The Facebook post explained that June Farms is offering couples if they are selected to be a part of the new project, a chance to enjoy a dream New York farm wedding. The post didn't mention the name of the show or what streaming service it will be on but did say that the show will be set at June Farms and will follow the "talented farm staff as they create one-of-a-kind experiences for their guests."

Wedding Dates Available

June Farms did say that any couple interested in applying will have to select from the following 2023 dates to be considered for participation:

June 8th

June 18th

June 25th or

July 28th

How to Apply

If you or a couple you might know are interested in applying to be a part of this new project, June Farms is asking couples to email them at WeddingsAtJuneFarms@gmail.com and explain why they should be chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The farm also said,

"Make sure to include a cute photo of you both together, and if you qualify and are the right fit, someone from Production will be in touch!"

If you get selected be sure to let us know so we can follow your amazing journey. Good luck!

