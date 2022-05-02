New York Drivers Paying More To Drive Across Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley drivers are once again forced to pay more at toll booths across the region.

On Sunday, May 1, tolls increased on the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges.

New Rates on Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges

The new rates are the third phase of a four-year, phased-in toll revision on the spans operated by the Bridge Authority. Starting in 2020, the Bridge Authority began an incremental increase in toll rates on May 1 of each year, with the final phase set to take effect on May 1, 2023. Passenger cars with E-ZPass, which make up the majority of customers, see an increase of $0.10 each year during the toll revision. The new toll rate schedule was approved in early 2020 after a lengthy public review and regulatory process.

"The Authority receives no operating funding through state or federal tax dollars, with nearly all of its revenue coming through tolls. Tolls are reinvested back into capital improvements on the Authority’s spans, ensuring these critical pieces of infrastructure can continue serving the Hudson Valley for decades to come. Most notable among these projects is the replacement of the deck on the north span (carrying westbound traffic) of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which is approaching its final stages and expected to be substantially complete by fall 2022," the New York State Bridge Authority stated.

Tolls First Increased in 2020

In 2020, tolls on bridges across the Hudson Valley increased for the first time in eight years. E-ZPass users saw an increase of 10 cents, from $1.25 to $1.35. Cash drivers paid 25 cents more, $1.50 to $1.75.

In March 2022, the Authority completed its transition to cashless tolling. All physical toll booths have been removed to allow for more seamless travel and less engine idling, with motorists now passing under cashless tolling gantries at each bridge. E-ZPass users have their tag read by sensors; all other vehicles have a photo taken of their license plate and a Tolls by Mail NY invoice sent to the registered vehicle owner’s mailing address. Tolls can also be paid through the Tolls NY mobile app.

Last week, the New York State Bridge Authority reminded Hudson Valley drivers of new toll rates set to take effect at midnight on May 1, 2022.

These rates are part of the Authority’s four-year, phased-in toll revision that was initiated in 2020. Tolls are collected while traveling eastbound on the Authority’s five toll crossings: the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges.

As part of the Authority’s recent conversion to cashless tolling, all tolls are paid through E-ZPass or Tolls by Mail NY.

The following rates are effective from May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023:

Officials continue to encourage the drivers to sign up for E-ZPass to take advantage of convenience, lower toll rates, and seamless travel throughout the eastern United States. E-ZPass tags can be ordered online at www.e-zpassny.com or at select retail locations around the state.

