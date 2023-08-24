New York Cop Killer Could Be Free From Jail In Weeks

The man who killed a police officer with ties to the Hudson Valley nearly 40-years ago could be released from prison. Many are against it.

New York State Senator Rob Rolison (R-39th District) sent a letter to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Board of Parole to oppose the release of convicted cop killer.

Rolison, the former City of Poughkeepsie Mayor, was elected to the New York State Senate in November 2022. The 39th Senate District includes parts of Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties.

New York Senator Representing Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange Counties Wants Cop Killer To Stay In Jail

Rolison is opposed to George Agosto being released from prison.

Agosto was sentenced to a 40-year-to-life term for the Valentine's Day 1984 murder of New York Police Department Officer Thomas Ruotolo and the attempted murder of Ruotolo's partner.

Agosto, now 63, has served nearly 39 years in prison.

"In my view, Mr. Agosto should spend the rest of his life behind bars for the killing of Officer Ruotolo and the attempted murder of his partner during a suspected robbery stop," Rolison wrote in the letter. "I attended Officer Ruotolo's funeral in 1984. I have attended others since then, far too many. ... Please, do not dishonor Officer Ruotolo's memory and create further suffering for his family by releasing Mr. Agosto back into the community."

NYPD Cop Killer May Be Released From Prison

Ruotolo was 30 years old at the time of his murder. He's from Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County.

Agosto was out on parole for a manslaughter charge when he murdered the NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley.

Rolison, a former police officer for nearly 30 years reports that 36 suspects convicted of killing police officers have been paroled in New York State since 2017.

"As you may know, at least 36 cop killers have been paroled since 2017. Put simply: this is unacceptable. This Board has an opportunity to correct these wrongs and keep Mr. Agosto behind bars, sparing his wife and family additional trauma," Rolison adds in his letter.

Ruotolo's widow, Mary Beth O'Neill, is among many others fighting to keep Agosto in jail.

"I beg you not to disrespect my hero husband's legacy," O'Neill said, according to ABC. "I beg you to keep this city safe by refusing to let George Agosto continue his life of crime."

The director of the Release Aging People in Prison campaign released a statement:

"The purpose of parole is to evaluate people for release based on who they are today, not to extend sentences in perpetuity. Recent decisions the Parole Board has made based on this principle are the right ones, and bring us one step closer to justice. We only hope that the Parole Board adheres to this principle in every case. There is no doubt that many people who appear before them have committed very serious crimes. We believe that all lives are precious, and that the life of a teacher, a nurse, or a food delivery worker is no less valuable than the life of a police officer. A person who has taken any such life has caused tremendous harm that cannot be minimized. Yet we also value redemption & human transformation. People can and do rehabilitate themselves and others around them every day. That is why we oppose permanent punishment."

The New York State Parole Board will decide Agosto's fate in September.

