New Airline Will Offer $39 Flights From Hudson Valley to Florida

A low-fare airline, "America’s Greenest Airline," will start flying from the Hudson Valley to Florida for just $39.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced that New York Stewart International Airport will be launching new air service to three Florida cities aboard Frontier Airlines starting this fall, helping to restore pre-COVID flight activity and create more travel choices for customers at the Mid-Hudson Valley airport.

"These new flights by Frontier Airlines are further proof that New York is open for business and building back better," Cuomo said. "The additional traffic to and from New York Stewart International Airport will greatly benefit the regional economy, while the flights give travelers from Florida another entry point into our beautiful state and all that it has to offer."

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will be scheduling flights between New York Stewart and Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport three times each per week, starting November 2, and flights between New York Stewart and Orlando International Airport four times a week starting October 25.

“Today’s announcement marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President of Commercial, Daniel Shurz said. "Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”

Frontier Airlines says fares will start at $39 from Stewart to Miami, Orlando and Tampa. To get that price, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 2, officials say.

"The addition of Frontier Airlines is a significant accomplishment for New York Stewart International Airport and a big win for our customers, particularly during these challenging times," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said.

This is the first time Frontier is providing service to and from Stewart Airport, and its schedule of 10 new weekly flights will offer attractive low-fare connections for the Mid-Hudson region's growing population of residents and visitors, officials say.

"Launching this Low-Fare Carrier at New York Stewart is a huge step for tourism in Orange County and the Hudson and Catskills region. Frontier Airline's commitment to the area confirms that the Hudson Valley is ready for business and leisure travel with our Florida partners," Hudson Valley Tourism President Amanda Dana said.

The airline currently offers flights out of LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

"Frontier's arrival to New York Stewart International Airport will benefit not only Orange County, but the entire region. Frontier's new flight service to Florida will create new opportunities for tourism, business, and economic development," Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said.

