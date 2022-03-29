There is so much to see throughout the Hudson Valley. From hiking trails, views of different mountains, and historical markers, you could never have time to be bored.

Have you ever stumbled upon something that thought that it was cool?

Consider yourself lucky when this happens. For myself, it almost felt like I found gold, but even better. This was the start of my Hudson Valley road trip with my sister.

Have you ever heard of the term, labyrinth? I never heard of this word before until I came across one. There is a historical marker in Orange County near Middletown that seemed interesting. After viewing the fascinating marker, my sister noticed very old graves at the cemetery on site.

Pine Hill Cemetery is located off of VanBurenville Rd in Middletown, New York near Fair Oaks.

We discovered a hidden gem.

On the other side of the cemetery looked as if there was a maze. However, this maze was similar to a circle of rocks. As we got closer, we discovered the explanation of a labyrinth.

At the time, we weren't too sure what we had come across but thankfully, we took pictures to capture the moment. After we left, we did research and were shocked that we found one in the Hudson Valley.

What is a labyrinth?

Unlike a regular path, a labyrinth tends to be circular leading into the center. The path leads into the center to bring balance, which helps you find the center of yourself. They lead back to Greek mythology,

This was news to me that labyrinths have been around for over 4,000 years and I had never heard of one. This path is meant for meditation and relaxation.

Known as a walking meditation, this is something everyone should try.

They can help quiet the mind, enhance creativity and calm any anxieties.

If you need to solve a problem, then this would be perfect for that. Known for bringing peace and serenity into lives, approach it with love and you may be rewarded.

I can't wait to go back and spend more time in this spot. Now that I know everything that it has to offer, it'll make it even more special.

Will you visit this labyrinth? Have you ever come across one before? Share with us below.

