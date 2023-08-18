Stay Home! Gigantic Traffic Weekend Coming to the Hudson Valley

Get ready, because the Hudson Valley is about to turn into a madhouse.

Generally tourists flock to our corner of New York to hike in the summer or see the beautifully-colored leaves when fall is in full swing. There's one weekend in the middle of the two seasons, however, that might rival them both when it comes to out-of-town traffic: college move-in day.

College Move-In Day in the Hudson Valley

From Marist College to SUNY New Paltz and everywhere in-between, students are getting ready to report to their dorms for the Fall semester. That means that very soon, your local grocery store, Target, or even your favorite restaurant will be nearly impossible to navigate for a stressful few days. Here's when to expect the new populations to arrive.

Move-In Day for Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY

Marist College will welcome students on the weekend of August 25th, with arrivals being staggered into three days. On Friday, August 25th, transfer students are scheduled to come to campus. On Saturday, August 26th, Marist welcomes all first-year students, and on Sunday, August 27th, all returning students make their way back to Dutchess county. Classes begin on Monday, August 28th.

Move-In Day for SUNY New Paltz in New Paltz, NY

SUNY New Paltz is getting the action started a day earlier than their friends at Marist across the Hudson River. New students will be welcomed to campus on Thursday, August 24th, and returning students are slated to arrive on Sunday, August 27th. Classes start on Monday, August 28th.

Move-In Day for Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, NY

Bard College does things a little differently. First-year students are asked to participate in a weeks-long summer program that required them to arrive on campus back on Friday, August 11th. Transfer students will check-in on Friday, August 25th, and returning students won't return to campus until Saturday, September 2nd. Classes begin on Labor Day Monday, September 4th.

Move-In Day for Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY

First-year students will have an entire week of orientation at Vassar College, with move-in day kicking it all off on Monday, August 21st. Returning students will arrive on campus on Friday, August 25th, and classes begin on Monday, August 28th.

Stay safe and stay home while the scholars/part-time Hudson Valley residents move in to their new digs. Check out the rankings of our local colleges below, and keep scrolling to see which United States presidents attended college in New York state.

