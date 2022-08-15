Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour Pulling $5 Million Per Show

Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining Stadium Tour finally kicked off this summer after two years of COVID-related delays, and unsurprisingly, it's proven to be a box office smash.

The big-haired bacchanal — which also features Poison, Joan Jett and newcomers Classless Act — has grossed an average of $4.9 million a night over its past 14 shows, according to Pollstar's new Live 75 report. The chart ranks the most successful worldwide tours by average tickets sold for reported shows over the past 30 days.

The Stadium Tour ranks fourth in terms of ticket sales, moving an average of 36,513 tickets a night and hitting an average of 98.8% capacity across its past 14 shows. Those figures put Motley Crue and Def Leppard behind only Ed Sheeran (73,340 tickets across seven shows), Coldplay (66,429 across 11 shows) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (60,033 across three shows).

Other rockers in the Live 75 Top 10 include Billy Joel (No. 5 with 33,414 tickets across three shows) and Iron Maiden (No. 6 with 27,369 tickets across four shows).

The Stadium Tour was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, first to 2021 and finally to 2022. The headliners were still not out of the woods when the tour kicked off in June, as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee announced he had recently broken four ribs and would be splitting his duties with Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos. (Lee is now back to playing a full set every night.)

The trek has also been plagued variously by torrential rain and health issues for other members, with Poison missing the Nashville stop on June 30 when Bret Michaels was hospitalized "because of an allergic reaction to medication," according to guitarist C.C. DeVille.

The Stadium Tour has 12 dates left before it wraps on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.