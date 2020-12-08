In the late '80s and into the early '90s, Motley Crue were among the hottest bands in the world. Decades later, they're still keeping things hot having just unveiled a line of signature hot sauce brands, packaged and sold in a six-pack, a format that is no stranger to a band with such a distinguished history of hard partying (we're talking 'bout beer, folks).

The set, which retails for $75 on Motley Crue's webstore (and is already sold out), offers some variety in its heat levels, ranging from mild to "extra hot" and "super hot." All products are vegetable based and come with names that should be familiar to any Crue fan, all of which are detailed below.

The 'Home Sweet Home Mango Pepper Hot Sauce' also comes with a recommendation to try it out when basting, marinading, or making salad dressing rather than slathering it all over whatever food you use as a vessel for the sole purpose of getting delicious hot sauce into your mouth.

—Shout At The Devil Extra Hot Sauce (Extra Hot Heat Level)

Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic & a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

—Live Wire Hot Sauce (Hot Heat Level)

Less hot version of the SATD Sauce. Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic & a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

—Dr. Feelgood Jalapeno Hot Sauce (Spicy Heat Level)

Robust flavor with mild heat, this sauce captures the essence of the jalapeno.

—Primal Scream Scorpion Pepper Hot Sauce (Super Hot Heat Level)

Coupled the scorpion [epper with a vegetable base to balance the heat and flavor. Be prepared - this is a HOT one!

—Wild Side Garlic Hot Sauce (Mild Heat Level)

Garlic version of the SATD Sauce. Blends fresh carrots, onions, garlic & a hint of lime juice with the habanero. Naturally hot, vegetable base.

—Home Sweet Home Mango Pepper Hot Sauce (Mild Heat Level)

Sweet, robust mango flavor in combination with the distinct flavor of habanero. Try this for basting, marinates and salad dressings.

Watch a video clip advertising the new hot sauce line directly below.