10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.

Let’s face it… every era of the music video has some weapons-grade cheese hidden in its offerings. While there have been many that have withstood the test of time, these are the kind of videos that make us a lot more confused nowadays than impressed.

It’s not all ‘80s fluff either. Throughout every generation, you always have to deal with something questionable coming across your screen whenever your favorite song plays. Because as many times as you get a video like Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” there’s a video like “In the End” by Linkin Park with bad effects, over the top camp, or — in the worst cases — both.

That said, here’s just a peek at some songs with music videos that have aged about as well as the leftovers in the back of your fridge.