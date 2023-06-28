Monroe Police Department Suffers Unexpected and Devastating Loss

Our thoughts are with the Monroe Police Department during this difficult time.

Get our free mobile app

It's always vey sad when we get an announcement like this. There's a very special relationship between a K9, their handler and the police department they work for. It's a bond like no other and it also creates a positive relationship with the police and the community. It's devastating when any kind of loss happens and sadly the Monroe Police Department is experiencing a very tragic one. We are thinking of all of the police officers in the Monroe Police Department during this sad time.

Monroe Police Department Facebook/Canva Monroe Police Department Facebook/Canva loading...

According to the Monroe Police Department Facebokk, they recently announced that they are deeply saddened by the passing of K9 Simba. Simba is not just a K9, him and his handler Sergeant James Gayler was the department's first K9 team. K9 Simba enjoyed belly rubs and spending time in the Monroe community. His loss not only impacts the Police Department,but also the entire Monroe area. If you check out some of the pictures of K9 Simba below you can see how happy Simba was and how successful and great a K9 is for a Police Department.

We send our thoughts and love to Sergeant Gayler, his family and the entire Monroe Police Department. Thank you K9 Simba for your service, keeping us safe and now you can rest easy buddy. Your spirit will live on throughout Monroe and the Hudson Valley and you're a cherished member of the community..