Mohonk Preserve Giving Free Month Pass to Local Residents

Some Hudson Valley residents can get a month-long pass to visit the Mohonk Preserve for free.

Mohonk Preserve is inviting Ulster County residents to visit the Mohonk Preserve and receive a free, one-month Healthy Ulster pass. The free passes are valid through August 31.

Visitors with proof of Ulster County residency can obtain their passes at the Preserve’s new Testimonial Gateway Trailhead on Route 299 in New Paltz or the Spring Farm Trailhead off Mohonk Road in High Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2.

Passes are limited and available while supplies last, officials say. You can check the availability of free passes here:

One person from a house must pick up the passes in person, with a maximum of four free passes per household, officials say. Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult pass holder and do not need separate passes.

Passholders must obtain a wristband from one of our trailheads for each visit.

All visitors must adhere to Mohonk Preserve’s COVID-19 visitation guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.