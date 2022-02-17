Missouri Sex Offender Found At Hudson Valley, New York Mall

A Missouri sex offender wanted in two states was found acting allegedly disorderly at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday the Monticello Police Department announced they arrested a man wanted in two states as a fugitive of justice.

Members of the Monticello Police Department arrested 49-year-old Eldon Ray Groh on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

At 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday members of the Monticello Police Department responded to the Mountain Mall located at 321 East Broadway in the Village of Monticello for a report of a disorderly male.

Police allege Groh was the reported disorderly man. He was found at the mall.

Monticello police located Groh and a computer check showed that Groh was wanted by the Barry County Sheriff Office in the State of Missouri on a felony warrant issued in November 2021.

Groh was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, police say. On the Missouri Sex Offender database, he is considered as "noncompliant" because he allegedly hasn't completed or updated his information and is not compliant with the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the county in which they reside.

In 1990 he was convicted of sodomy towards a 13-year-old girl in Missouri, according to the Missouri Sex Offender database.

Groh was also wanted by the Osceola County Sheriff Office in Florida for failure to appear warrant.

Groh was then taken in custody without incident, according to police. He was charged with being a Fugitive from justice.

Police did not say why Groh was in the Hudson Valley or why he was allegedly acting disorderly at the mall.

Groh was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court before Associate Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

