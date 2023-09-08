Missing Upstate New York Child Found In Tree, Adult Also Found

Officials were shocked to find a missing Hudson Valley child up in a tree in Upstate New York.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."

This week's report of recent statewide forest ranger actions highlighted a missing child who was found in a tree.

Wilderness Search: Town of Santa Clara, Franklin County

On Aug. 27 at 9:50 p.m., Fish Creek Campground caretakers called Ray Brook Dispatch to report two overdue campers who were not equipped with headlamps, food, or water.

Forest Rangers Curcio and O'Connor searched the Otter Hollow trail from Square Pond. Soon, a campground employee flagged down the Rangers to report they heard voices on the other side of Whey Pond.

Missing Adult, Child Found Near Rollins Pond By DEC Forest Rangers

Ranger O'Connor soon located a 32-year-old and a 13-year-old from Kingston, New York.

The 13-year-old was found in a tree along the northern shore of Rollins Pond, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

It's unclear how or why the 13-year-old was in a tree.

Rangers walked the pair back to the campground, arriving at 1:15 a.m.

A number of New York children remain missing. See the list below:

