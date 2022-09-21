Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river.

On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County.

New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police and other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River in the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman.

Two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized, police say. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment.

The second man was not found.

Body of Missing Orange County, New York Fisherman Recovered

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed the body of the second fisherman was recovered.

The body of 47-year-old William G. Vandyke of York, Pennslivanay was found in the Delaware River in New Jersey around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The body was later identified as Vandyke. New York State Police were assisted by the New Jersey State Police and the United State Park Rangers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

This marks the third drowning death in the Delaware River in recent weeks.

Drowning on the Delaware River in Sullivan County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, from Flanders, New York was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland with family and friends for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

He entered the river at approximately 1:30 p.m. on September 3. He attempted to swim across but during his swim, he became fatigued, went under the water, and did not resurface, police say.

New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, 22-year-old Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, from Richmond Hill, New York, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.

Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, according to New York State Police.

The 11 'Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.