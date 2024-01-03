Millions Of Potholes, Thousands Of Road Miles Fixed in New York
New York State officials say a "historic" commitment helped fill millions of potholes and repair roads across the Empire State.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that more than 1,500 lane miles of state and local highways were improved in the past year.
Governor Hochul Highlights Significant Progress In Revitalizing New York State’s Roads And Bridges In 2023
Hochul also announced that 2,800 bridges were replaced or improved during 2023.
“During this construction season, we put the pedal to the metal on our record-setting efforts to modernize New York’s transportation network and improve travel all across the state,” Hochul said. “These paving and bridge projects will provide motorists in every corner of this state with a smoother ride while also helping to ensure that our transportation network can be among the most resilient and sustainable in the nation.”
Hochul's office calls the repaired roads and bridges "a signature achievement in New York’s ongoing initiative to modernize its vital transportation infrastructure."
Over 1,500 Highway Lane Miles Improved, 1.1 Million Potholes Filled and More Than 2,800 Bridges Replaced or Improved Across the State
Paving and Bridge accomplishments broken down by region included:
The projects come from $2.4 billion that Gov. Hochul's Office invested into New York’s roads and bridges. These investments "reflect Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to revitalizing New York’s infrastructure by reconnecting communities, promoting growth and enhancing resiliency against climate change."
New York State Thruway Repaired
Nearly $80 million of toll dollars was used to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 162 lane miles of the New York State Thruway.
