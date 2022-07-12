Pop Up Menu That Spurred Death Threats Returns to Dutchess County

Though many of us have likely tried to block out much of 2020, there were a few things amidst the insanity of the world, that did bring a lot of happiness to us here in the Hudson Valley.

Booze to go...

Working from home (in pajamas especially)...

The special pop-up menus at Mill House in Poughkeepsie...

Remember When Mill House got Death Threats About the Chinese Food Pop-Up Menu?

Shortly after the world essentially shut down in spring 2020, Mill House Brewing Company introduced an amazing themed menu (inspired by the former occupants of their location, Mill House Panda, who were well known for their Chinese food). Well, this specialty pop-up menu, which included a Chinese food themed bundle was so insanely popular, the restaurant was receiving death threats from hungry customers who weren't able to place their orders before the specialty items on the pop up menu had sold out for the day.

Kimberly Glatz, Digital Media Manager for Mill House Brewing, shared that when they offered the Chinese Food Pop Up in 2020, they sold out each evening within minutes, and during this rush, their phone lines actually broke due to the amount of calls. 'People were calling over 400, 800 and 1000 times in one evening trying to get through.'

The Chinese Food Pop Up is Back for July 2022, & Brought A Flight With It

If you're still a little angry about the fact that you couldn't get your chopsticks on the specialty pop up back in 2020 you can finally relax. The good news is that for the next few Wednesdays in July, the Chinese Food Pop Up will be running (along with the regular dining menu) at Mill House. Each week they'll be adding a few new menu items, but the Chinese food theme is here to stay, at least for Wednesdays in July! You can take a peek at the menu here (or check it out below) and start deciding what you're going to order first.

They even took the Chinese Pop Up Menu to new heights with a curated beer flight, 'Flight 289 to China' that will actually pair five of their beers with the menu.

Wednesday Pop Up Themed Menus at Mill House

In August, Mill House will introduce a new Wednesday themed pop up menu that will have different options and availability. During the '2020 days' they offered a number of specially pop up menus that were so well received by the community, that some have expressed how much they loved and miss them, so the staff at Mill House has decided to bring them back for a limited time. They even plan to create specialized drink flights to correspond with each month of the pop up menus too.

The Mill House Brewing Company Pop Up Fine Print

The pop up menu options will be available between 11am and 9pm on Wednesdays at Mill House. Take note, though take-out orders will be available (and you can order online, too), you can only order day of (Wednesdays), not in advance. The menu is also available for dine-in as well.

