Middletown Woman Accused of Sexual Conduct With Child
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of sexually abusing a child.
On Wednesday, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of Jaklinne Vilchez Salazar, 29, of Middletown. A joint investigation with Child Protective Services determined that Salazar engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 15, police say.
Salazar was subsequently charged with criminal sexual act, a class D-felony, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. Salazar was arraigned before in City of Newburgh Court and was then remanded to the Orange County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
The State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County consists of New York State Police, Orange County Sherriff’s Department, Port Jervis Police Department, and the Village of Goshen Police Department.
