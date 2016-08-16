Man Tried to Force Ulster Woman to Move to Michigan Using Gun, Police Say

A Michigan man is accused of using a gun to force his way into his estranged Ulster County girlfriend's home, stealing drugs and trying to force the victim to move to Michigan with him.

New York State Police at Ellenville charged a 23-year-old of Mount Pleasant, Michigan with burglary, criminal use of a firearm and criminal mischief, all felonies.

On Sunday, State Police received a burglary complaint in the High Falls area within the Town of Rochester. Police say the man found his estranged girlfriend and, while armed with a loaded .22 caliber revolver, forced her to let him into the residence where she had been staying.

While inside the home, the man was accused of stealing around five grams of marijuana from within the residence and trying to force his estranged girlfriend to go back to Michigan with him.

When the man went back into the home, to retrieve some additional items, the woman fled the scene and called for help.

The man was located and taken into custody in New Paltz. He was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

The New Paltz Police Department assisted with the investigation.