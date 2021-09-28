With the Louder Than Life festival being one of several music events going on over the weekend, it provided the chance for some rock and metal vets to meet up and even pull off collaborations onstage. One of those occurred Sunday (Sept. 26) when Metallica's Kirk Hammett strolled out onstage during Judas Priest's performance to join the band in a menacing version of "The Green Manalishi."

As many know, the song was originally written by Peter Green when he was in Fleetwood Mac and Hammett had developed a friendship with Green prior to his death. Green eventually gifted Hammett with his Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard that he had used and had also been used by Gary Moore, and Hammett brought the guitar along for the performance.

The prized guitar was quite popular backstage as Judas Priest's Ian Hill and Andy Sneap posed for a photo with Hammett and the guitar, as did the band's guitar tech Robb Philpotts, as seen in the Instagram post below.

"A pretty special moment tonight with @kirkhammett from @metallica joining us for 'Green Manalishi,'" wrote Philpotts. "I even managed to tick off a bucket list moment by getting a picture with Greeny before soundcheck. A huge thanks to Kirk for being very cool and his tech Justin for being even cooler. A pleasure gents."

See footage of Hammett with Judas Priest performing "The Green Manalishi" at the Louder Than Life Festival below.

Judas Priest Perform "The Green Manalishi" With Kirk Hammett at 2021 Louder Than Life Festival