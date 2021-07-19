Matt Damon: ‘Exceptional’ Friend Will Be ‘Special’ New York Judge
Matt Damon believes his lifelong friend will be a "special judge" in the Hudson Valley.
Academy Award-winning screenwriter and actor Matt Damon is endorsing his life-long friend and college roommate, Clark Petschek, for Bedford Town Justice.
"I've known Clark Petschek for well, over 30 years since we were undergraduates together at Harvard. We were roommates there. So, I know Clark really well. He's one of the most exceptional people I've met in my life and I followed," Damon says in a video endorsing Petschek for Bedford Town Justice.
After Harvard, Clark went to the Army and found his way into the Special Forces where he led a team hunting war criminals in Eastern Europe, following the Bosnian War, where he brought people to justice at the international criminal court.
"It was really very dangerous, but this sense of justice in Clark is something that runs deep enough that he was willing quite literally to risk his life for it on numerous occasions," Damon said. "Clark wants to take some of this, hard-fought hard-won, wisdom from this incredible life, that he's led and bring it to the bench and become a judge."
Damon thinks Petschek's past experience will make him a great judge in Westchester County.
"He's just one of the most exceptional people I've ever known and it gives me a lot of pleasure and pride to wholeheartedly and unreservedly endorse him. He's a special guy and he's going to do a great job and be a special judge," Damon adds.
Petschek is running against Jodi Kimmel. Kimmel has gained public support from Westchester County Executive George Latimer and New York State Senator Shelley Mayer.
