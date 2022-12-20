Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside

Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens.

On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties.

Shots Fired Outside Ulster County, New York Airbnb

Police believe about 40 people were inside the home partying when gunshots rang out from the front yard of the property.

The sound of gunshots caused most to flee the rental home.

Police detectives recovered nine spent shell casings from the street in front of the residence, officials say.

People From Kingston, Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie Inside Home

Attendees at the party live in Kingston, Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, according to the Saugerties Police Department. They range in age between 15 and 24 years old.

Most refused to speak with police or help with the investigation.

"Most of the attendees were uncooperative with police and others fled the scene in vehicles as responding officers were arriving," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Car Shot Up Outside Saugerties, New York Home

A 2014 Chrysler 200 belonging to one of the party attendees sustained three bullet holes as a result of the incident, police say.

One bullet round that had entered through the vehicle’s headlight, was recovered in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The address of the incident, 77 Fish Creek Road in Saugerties is advertised online as an Airbnb. The property is owned by Just Divine Homes LLC out of New Jersey, police say.

"The police investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the shooting can contact police detectives at 845-246-9800," the Saugerties Police Department said.

