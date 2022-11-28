Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York

Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder.

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley.

Man Wanted In Mexico Found In Rockland County & Orange County, New York

Abdiel Dela Garza-Hernandez entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without inspection from an immigration official, according to ICE.

He's wanted for a homicide in Mexico, ICE reports. More details about the alleged murder in Mexico have not been released.

“The brave members of our Fugitive Operations teams are to be highly commended for removing this dangerous individual from the community,” ERO New York Acting Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said. “In this case, not only is the individual wanted for homicide in his home country but has proven himself to be a danger to the community here in the U.S.”

Convicted For DWI In Suffern, New York

On Aug. 9, Dela Garza-Hernandez was convicted in Suffern, New York court for driving while impaired by the consumption of alcohol, according to ICE.

He was sentenced to pay a $300 fine and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

Arrested In Middletown, New York By Newburgh, New York Officials

Last week, officers from the ERO New York Newburgh Sub-Office administratively arrested Dela Garza-Hernandez in Middletown, New York without incident, officials say.

"ERO New York processed him and served him with a notice to appear for removal proceedings. He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated in a press release. "Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form."

