Man Fatally Hit By Fleeing Car Walking Outside Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley man was killed walking to his car outside of his home.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on Friday around 8 p.m. in Mahopac. Responding officers found a 61-year-old man who died from his injuries.

The 61-year-old man was walking to his car in front of his home on South Lake Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

Police were searching for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with passenger-side damage.

On Sunday, the Town of Carmel Police Department announced an arrest has been made.

"The suspect that struck and killed a pedestrian on South Lake Blvd and then fled the scene was arrested by the Town of Carmel Police Department. Thank you to Putnam County Sheriff's Department, the Putnam County Accident Reconstruction Team, Westchester-Putnam Real Time Crime Center, and everyone that provided assistance in identifying the vehicle and suspect," The Town of Carmel Police Benevolent Association wrote on Facebook.

Police have yet to identify the victim or the driver.

