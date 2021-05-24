Man Accused of Raping Child Multiple Times in Hudson Valley

A man from the Lower Hudson Valley is accused of raping a child in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

On Friday, New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks in conjunction with the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center announced the arrest of 36-year-old Fabian Huiracocha Barbech of Yonkers. The Yonkers resident was charged with two counts of rape in the second degree, a class D felony.

After receiving a law enforcement tip, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Cortlandt began investigating two instances of the alleged rape. The investigation determined Huiracocha Barbecho raped a victim under the age of 15-years-old in both Philipstown and the city of Peekskill, according to New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks.

Fabian Huiracocha Barbecho was arraigned before the city of Peekskill court on Tuesday and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $30,000 secure bond, or $40,000 partially secure bond.

