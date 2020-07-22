Man Accused of Killing Judge’s Son Likely Targeted New York Judge

The "men's rights" lawyer likely behind Sunday's deadly shooting at a federal judge's home in New Jersey may have also targeted a female New York judge wit ties to the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Late Monday, the FBI identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the fatal shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Esther Salas on Sunday.

The FBI confirmed Hollander was found dead. Hollander was found dead from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a property in Sullivan County, not far from Liberty, according to New York State Police.

Sources tell ABC News the dead suspect was a lawyer who had a case with Judge Salas in 2015. The dead body was found in a car by a municipal employee. A FedEx package addressed to Salas was also found in the car, ABC reports.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said police believe Hollander may have also been targeting New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

“In the car that the body was found [in], they also saw a picture of our Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, her name and her address, so I have directed the state police to provide security for our chief judge,” Cuomo said during a conference call on Tuesday. “We’re in the midst of an investigation on it right now,” Cuomo said. “We do know what’s in the public domain, the picture and the name and the address. But the circumstances are very troubling."

DiFiore was born in Mount Vernon and lives in Bronxville, according to her bio. She was the Westchester County District Attorney from 2006 until 2016 until Cuomo nominated her to the position of Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York.

According to the Associated Press, Hollander described himself as an “anti-feminist" lawyer who fought for “men’s rights.” He was previously best known for unsuccessful lawsuits that challenged the constitutionality of ladies' nights at bars, clubs and restaurants.

On Sunday, someone potentially dressed as a FedEx delivery driver opened fire at Judge Esther Salas' North Brunswick home, NBC reports. FedEx said they are working with the police.

Salas was in her home's basement at the time of the shooting and wasn't injured. Her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was fatally shot and her 63-year-old husband, criminal attorney Mark Anderl, was also shot and critically wounded.

In 2011, Salas became New Jersey's first Latina US District Court judge after President Barack Obama nominated her and she was approved by the Senate.

Judge Salas recently presided over a lawsuit filed by Hollander arguing against the U.S. military's men-only draft.