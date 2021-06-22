Mall in Hudson Valley ‘Locked Down’ Following Reports of Shooter

A popular mall in the Hudson Valley is "locked down" as police investigate reports of "shots fired" inside the mall.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Galleria at Crystal Run at 1 Galleria Drive in Middletown was locked down following reports of shots fired.

"Reports of shots fired in the mall. Multiple Units O/S assessing the situation. Mall being evacuated. Multiple FD En route for traffic control and evacuation," Hudson Valley NY Incidents wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed police responded to the Galleria at Crystal Run for a report of a person armed inside the mall.

"We are currently investigating a report of a person armed in the Galleria at Crystal Run. The mall currently locked down," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said in a press release.

As of 3:40 p.m., the Town of Wallkill Police Department believes the reports of shots fired are unfounded.

"As of this post the report is currently unfounded. We are in the process of systematically searching the mall. Please avoid the area," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said added.

No injuries have been reported, as of this writing.



Update: 4:45 p.m.: On Tuesday around 4:40 p.m., police said an "all clear" was given at the mall.

"At this time an all clear is being given at the Galleria Mall, all people locked down are asked to exit the closest exit," the Town of Wallkill Police stated.

More information is expected to be released in the near future, police say We will update this story if more information is released.

Keep Scrolling:

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state