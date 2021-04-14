Running low on cash and don't want to get off the couch to make some more? Well, we might have the perfect job for you. You could be $1,000 richer for watching Fixer Upper, Flip or Flop, Property Brothers, and many more. That's what we call an easy way to make a buck.

People are not only obsessed but addicted to home improvement shows, and ReviewHomeWarranties wants to pay you $1,000 to watch. No brainer, right?

Home improvement shows have been around since the 1970s, but in the last ten years, they have become an obsession. We just can’t seem to get enough of these makeover shows and no wonder – the winning combination of inspiration and expertise is perfectly mixed to draw us in and keep us wanting more. [Review Home Warrintes]

The company is looking for someone willing to watch at least three shows in one month and collect a whole lot of data on them.

The Ideal Candidate:

A home improvement show enthusiast who can watch at least three of these types of shows within a month. You'll be required to take notes and submit your experience to Review Home Warranties.

Enthusiasm for home improvement shows especially the most popular ones.

Strong attention to detail.

Access to watching these shows.

The ability and availability to binge-watch at least three of these shows in a month.

Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

Must Watch 10 Episodes Of 3 Different Shows From List Within A Month:

Fixer Upper

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

House Hunters

This Old House

Flip or Flop

Property Brothers

Rehab Addict

HGTV Design Star

Flipping Out

Curb Appeal

Favorite Youtube Channel

Review Home Warranties says you’ll receive a separate worksheet to complete for each show as you watch and need to be completed by June 17, 2021. You’ll then receive a $1,000 payment for sharing your viewing experiences.

Apply HERE by 5PM ET on May 10, 2021, to be considered. The winner will be notified Monday, May 17, 2021.

Good Luck.

