Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State
With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change.
Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching.
New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID
"Starting May 3, 2023, you will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the US. If you already have an Enhanced Driver License or ID, which displays an American flag, you are all set," the DMV stated.
According to New York State officials, only 33 percent of Empire State residents have made the switch to a REAL ID.
In the future, a REAL ID will be needed to take a flight domestically. However, you now have much more time to make the switch.
New York Residents Now Have More Time To Get REAL ID
On Monday, New York State's DMV Commissioner announced at LaGuardia Airport the national deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID license has been pushed back to May 2023.
A REAL ID has a star at the top. New York also offers an enhanced ID, which features the words "Enhanced ID" an American flag.
Enhanced IDs can also be used to get into Canada.
COVID Reason For ID Extension
The Department of Homeland Security says the extension "is necessary, in part," to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"REAL ID progress over the past two years has been significantly hindered by state driver’s licensing agencies having to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic," the Department of Homeland Security stated in a press release.
The Department of Homeland Security adds the extension will give states much-needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID license.
"DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.