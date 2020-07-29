Lower Hudson Valley Woman Stole Baby

A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley is heading to prison for stealing a baby.

Back on Feb. 15, 2019, Laysha Machado of Yonkers entered the emergency room of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, took a stroller with another person’s child inside and fled the building.

A hospital security guard chased the now 29-year-old woman outside of the hospital and held her until Yonkers Police arrived. She was arrested at the scene.

The 2-year-old child was returned immediately to its mother. While the child was exposed to a risk of serious physical injury, the child was not injured, officials say. Officials didn't release a motive.

Machado pleaded guilty in December to one count of unlawful imprisonment in the First Degree, a class E felony.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Machado was sentenced for taking a toddler from its mother at the Yonkers hospital. Via video conference, Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace sentenced Machado to 1-3 years in state prison.