Long Island Man Scammed Hudson Valley Senior Out of Over $100,000
A Long Island man was caught scamming over $100,000 from an 85-year-old Hudson Valley woman.
On Tuesday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced that James Mcinerney of Coram was convicted after a jury trial on two counts of grand jury and resisting arrest.
As proven at trial, from July 2018 to December 2018, Mcinerney, using the alias “James Bryant,” held himself out as the owner of an asset recovery business. He contacted an 85-year-old woman in Cold Spring, alleged that she was being overcharged or fraudulently charged by other companies, and offered to obtain refunds for her.
As a result of these promises, the woman gave him a total of $103,050 over approximately six months. After this case was referred to the New York State Police, police investigators were given control of the victim’s e-mail account and began communicating with the person believed to be “James Bryant.” Mcinerney, unaware that he was speaking to law enforcement, attempted to obtain an additional $7,250 by
falsely claiming that he made a payment to a company on the victim’s behalf that she needed to reimburse him for.
He was arrested on January 11, 2019, when he drove from Long Island to Cold Spring to pick up a check, officials say. After a plainclothes investigator in the victim’s house identified himself as a member of the state police, Mcinerney physically resisted the investigator’s attempts to place him under arrest.
Mcinerney is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He faces a maximum aggregate sentence of 9 to 19 years in prison.
“There are so many scams out there, sadly our seniors are often targeted. We are doing everything we can to educate seniors about these scams and vigorously prosecute these cases when an arrest is made” Tendy said.
