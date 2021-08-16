Live Nation Updates COVID Guidelines: What To Know For Albany Area Shows

After a few individual shows announced their own policies last week, Live Nation has decided to implement new COVID guidelines for all of their concerts.

Just as they did with past surges, COVID guidance and guidelines seem to be evolving daily and Live Nation is taking measures to hopefully ensure all of their shows go on. According to Pitchfork, starting October 4th the nationwide concert promoter will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of their events. Live Nation's most recent guidance was leaving this up to individual artists.

So how will this affect shows coming to the greater Albany area? As far as SPAC, since the new guidelines do not go into effect until October 4th, the remaining shows there will still make the call individually to require a COVID policy. Deed and Co. and Maroon 5 announced last week they will require attendees to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.

As far as Country, the Outlaw Music Fest starring Willie Nelson on September 12th, Kelsea Ballerini with the Jonas Brothers on September 28th, and the Zac Brown Band on October 3rd are not requiring a test or proof of vaccination. But, that could change should the individual shows decide to put an entry policy in place.

As we look ahead to fall the Brothers Osborne at the Palace Theater would fall under the new Live Nation policy. Lady A at the Times Union Center is not a Live Nation show so we will have to wait and see if anything changes with that one. However, the Times Union Center, along with a contingent of local indoor venues, are requiring masks.

