Lisa Marie Presley, who was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54. People confirmed the news Thursday night (Jan. 12) with a statement from Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she says. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla adds. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

TMZ was first to report that Presley had been rushed to a hospital after paramedics responded to a call at her home in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday (Jan. 12), where they found her in "full arrest." They performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse before transporting her.

The medical emergency came just two days after Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama — Motion Picture for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis, in a moment that was reportedly very emotional for mother and daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley launched a singing career of her own in 2003 with the release of To Whom It May Concern. She followed that with Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

Presley was married four times, including high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children: Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, and a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

How Did Elvis Presley Die?

Presley's death is hauntingly reminiscent of the death of her father, Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42 after a heart attack that was reportedly brought on by abusing prescription drugs.

Lisa Marie Presley admitted her own battle with prescription drug addiction in 2019, when she wrote the forward to a book titled the United States of Opioids,: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain. In that foreword, she wrote that she had become addicted when she was prescribed opioids and painkillers after giving birth to her twin daughters in 2008.

