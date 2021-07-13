Customers and workers were shocked when the "Hamilton" creator was spotted at Hudson Valley cafe where the "food is sought after by all."

Lin-Manuel Miranda was at the Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point on Monday, according to social media posts.

"I'm a cashier at Salt Point Market and Cafe and it was such an honor and surprise to meet my Musician Idol! I have looked up to him for so long!," a Salt Point Market & Cafe Facebook photo stated.

It's unclear why the "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" creator was in Dutchess County or why he stopped by the Salt Point Market & Cafe but many rave about the eatery's food.

"So cool! But Salt Point Market is THE place to go so not a surprise to see the coolest people there!," Kerry Ardra E wrote in the comment section of the Facebook post.

"The best sandwiches around! Of course celebrities would go there! Where else?! Nothing compares," Jennifer Burke-Adams added.

The photo, seen above and below, shows Miranda was more than happy to pose for photos with fans.

"You never know who you may meet at Salt Point Market and Cafe. Millbrook and the surrounding area is a go to Mecca for peace and tranquillity. And, as the chef of this unique eating establishment my food is sought after by all," Salt Point Market & Cafe Executive Chef Frankie DiDonato wrote on Facebook.

The Broadway star adds to a growing list of Hollywood stars who have dined in the Hudson Valley. Recently, Post Malone, Woody Harrelson, William H. Macy, Ben Stiller and Gilbert Gottfried were spotted at businesses in the region, to name a few. Take a look at those celebrity sightings and more below.

