Incredible LEGOLAND Discounts for Military and First Responders

Since its opening back in the Summer of 2021, LEGOLAND has made quite the impact here in New York. The theme park has been a popular destination for children and parents throughout the region but LEGOLAND has also been a popular spot for local military personnel and first responders.

LEGOLAND's "Thank You" to Military and First Responders

Though it is not the first time that Legoland has done this, they are currently offering a handful of incredible discounts to a variety of our military members here in the Hudson Valley as well as our first responders. The deals being offered are in conjunction with the fact that tomorrow October 28, is National First Responders Day and that couple weeks we will be celebrating Veterans Day on November 11.

According to the LEGOLAND website, the discount not only applies to active military members but it also applies to retired members, veterans, spouses and even family members.

How Good Are These Discounts?

Simply put, these discounts aren't just good, they are actually phenomenal. For military personnel and first responders, they are eligible to receive a 1-day ticket to the LEGOLAND: New York Park and they can get 50% off on an additional 6 1-day tickets for guests they bring to the park.

The discount deals don't end there, as military personnel and first responders are also eligible to receive 25% off on an overnight stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel. Free daily breakfast is just the beginning of a potential stay as the LEGOLAND Hotel offers plenty of entertainment options for all kids, including "daily in-room treasure hunts".

With all of that being said, it must be noted that these amazing deals will not last forever. Military members and first responders will have up until November 30 to use up these discounted deals.

