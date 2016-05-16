Learn How to go Solar in the Hudson Valley

Solar energy, lots of folks are talking about, and many are making the switch. But what does it really involve? Can you lease the solar panels or do you have to buy them? What happens if there's cloudy skies for days and days? Are their financial incentives offered by New York State. How does financing work?

If you live in Sullivan County and have been thinking about making the switch to solar energy, but you aren't sure where to start, the Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County is here to help.

Going Solar in Sullivan County is a workshop, presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, and will be held this Saturday, May 21 from 10 am -12 pm at the Gerald J. Skoda Extension Education Center on Loomis Road in Liberty.

Topics will include financing options, the differences between leasing and buying a system, how to start a solar project, tax incentives and rebates from utility companies, and much more.