Late Night Crash Temporarily Shuts Down Busy New Windsor Roads
News broke late on the night of August 27 regarding a separate pair of incidents that led to the temporary shutdown of two major roads in the town of New Windsor. While the roads were reopened before Monday morning commuters began their day, one incident resulted in a town of New Windsor Police Officer being sent to the hospital.
Current Details Regarding New Windsor Road Closure Incidents
First and foremost, it must be stated that this incident is still under investigation which means there is a good chance more information and details could be released in the coming days.
The incident or incidents in question occurred last night around 8 p.m. Reports state that a New Windsor Police Officer was on the scene between Route 207 and Route 300 near the Flannery Animal Hospital. The scene at that time was another car accident that had recently occurred where an SUV had gone off the road on Route 207.
It was around this time as the officer was dealing with the first incident that the second incident occurred. Another vehicle managed to strike the responding officer and afterward fled the scene.
According to News12, reports go on to say that other police officers later arrived on the scene to begin an official investigation. Police officers a short time later were also able to locate the second vehicle, the one which struck the officer a short time later. The driver of the car, a female, was taken into custody for questioning.
Status of Investigation and Officer on Scene
As previously stated the incident is currently still under investigation by the New Windsor Police. In addition, New York State Police are also investigating the incident.
Residents of the town of New Windsor (myself included) received an alert via text message from the town regarding the accident and subsequent road closure. The initial message with the announcement of the closure came just before 11:30 p.m. Roughly 40 minutes later, the second message came with information that the busy road had been reopened.
Currently, it has not been openly stated what the potential severity of or condition of the officer struck at the scene is currently in. The same can also be said for the driver of the SUV which went off-road, whom the officer that was struck was attending to before the second incident occurred.
We will continue to do our best to provide updates for this story if or when new information becomes available.