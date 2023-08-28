Late Night Crash Temporarily Shuts Down Busy New Windsor Roads

News broke late on the night of August 27 regarding a separate pair of incidents that led to the temporary shutdown of two major roads in the town of New Windsor. While the roads were reopened before Monday morning commuters began their day, one incident resulted in a town of New Windsor Police Officer being sent to the hospital.

attachment-NW 2 loading...

Current Details Regarding New Windsor Road Closure Incidents

First and foremost, it must be stated that this incident is still under investigation which means there is a good chance more information and details could be released in the coming days.

The incident or incidents in question occurred last night around 8 p.m. Reports state that a New Windsor Police Officer was on the scene between Route 207 and Route 300 near the Flannery Animal Hospital. The scene at that time was another car accident that had recently occurred where an SUV had gone off the road on Route 207.

Youtube-rocklandvideo Youtube-rocklandvideo loading...

It was around this time as the officer was dealing with the first incident that the second incident occurred. Another vehicle managed to strike the responding officer and afterward fled the scene.

According to News12, reports go on to say that other police officers later arrived on the scene to begin an official investigation. Police officers a short time later were also able to locate the second vehicle, the one which struck the officer a short time later. The driver of the car, a female, was taken into custody for questioning.

Youtube-rocklandvideo Youtube-rocklandvideo loading...

Status of Investigation and Officer on Scene

As previously stated the incident is currently still under investigation by the New Windsor Police. In addition, New York State Police are also investigating the incident.

Youtube-rocklandvideo Youtube-rocklandvideo loading...

Residents of the town of New Windsor (myself included) received an alert via text message from the town regarding the accident and subsequent road closure. The initial message with the announcement of the closure came just before 11:30 p.m. Roughly 40 minutes later, the second message came with information that the busy road had been reopened.

Youtube-rocklandvideo Youtube-rocklandvideo loading...

Currently, it has not been openly stated what the potential severity of or condition of the officer struck at the scene is currently in. The same can also be said for the driver of the SUV which went off-road, whom the officer that was struck was attending to before the second incident occurred.

Youtube-rocklandvideo Youtube-rocklandvideo loading...

We will continue to do our best to provide updates for this story if or when new information becomes available.

Designer Home Featured on TV For Sale in Orange County New York Property is being offered for sale in the Hudson Valley near Shawangunk Ridge which has two homes on the grounds designed by Cristy Lee McGeehan. The homes have been featured on TV. The Discovery Channel, HGTV, and others have featured this property where Hudson Valley historic homes meet modern stylish renovations with a whimsical twist to the past. Every inch of this classic property has been brought to life with the new design touch.

Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

According to Borscht Belt Museum.org,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.