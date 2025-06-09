Hudson Valley Pizza Landmark Since 1974 Goes On the Market

A family-run pizza shop that has been in operation for over 50 years is officially on the market.

The future of this Hudson Valley landmark is now up in the air after a listing for the business and building was posted online.

Here in the Hudson Valley, pizza can be a hit or miss depending on your tastes. Because of its location, pizza restaurants in the region either adhere to the traditions of classic thin-crust pizzerias in New York City or their doughier and thicker cousins from upstate. Finding the right pizza place that makes a pie to your own tastes can take some time, and when you discover one you quickly become a loyal customer.

Classic Hudson Valley Pizzeria On the Market After 50 Years

This week, a listing was posted for Brothers Pizza in Orange County, New York. The small pizzeria was established in 1974 and has been family-run ever since. Known for its thin-crust pies, Brothers has a loyal customer base because of the shop's use of quality ingredients and consistently great pies.

The pizza shop on Main Street in Highland Falls has earned a 7.7 rating on David Portnoy's One Bite pizza review website. Customers call Brothers an "old school" shop with one of the "best pizzas" many have ever had. Reviewers praise the pizzeria for its friendly service and delicious slices with "zero flop".

Brothers Pizza in Highland Falls, New York For Sale

The 10,000-square-foot building and pizzeria business is being offered for $475,000. According to a listing by RE/MAX, potential owners can continue to operate this local landmark or use its location near West Point for another venture. Here's hoping someone decides to keep the Brothers tradition going for another 50 years.

