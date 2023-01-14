New York Police Beef Up Security for International Games

A massive international festival has landed in upstate New York, and state police are ready with new and impressive security measures.

What's Going Down in Lake Placid, NY

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off today in Lake Placid, NY, and continues through January 22nd. Similar to the Olympics and World Cup, a selection committee designates the host country and city for what is called "the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world." Local authorities recently shared their new security plans.

New Technology at the FISU Games

"Keeping a watchful eye from the sky at Whiteface Mountain! Members of the State Police are utilizing drones over several venues at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University games", said a post shared from the New York State Police (NYSP). The photo (below) showed just exactly how drone operators use the technology to keep an eye on the mountain. But that's not all.

Helicopters in Action

Police also shared that their helicopter will be serving double duty at the international event for both security surveys and as a standby for medical evacuations. Serving at the FISU games is just one of many impressive resume items for the NYSP's aviation division, having also recently helped with wildfires in the Hudson Valley and even fish transportation.

In addition to winter sports like snowboarding, ice hockey, and skiing, the massive event also hosts a music festival with a massive lineup of artists including Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame.

