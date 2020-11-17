Knowledge Is Power with COVID-19. Know the Facts

Here I am on my last day of quarantine. I’m fine, but one of my coworkers tested positive for coronavirus and I was in a meeting with her earlier this month. We were masked and socially distanced and she may not even have been infected at the time, but just to be safe, the people in contact with her had to quarantine. Let me tell you, it’s unnerving to say the least.

A few things helped though. When we found out about it, it was already a week after exposure and I was feeling fine. The real help was that my boss sent out fact sheets about coronavirus and links to the Department of Health. The more I read, the better I felt. I also always wear a mask whenever I go out because the fact is, it helps. Science has proven that and that knowledge empowers me.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you might want to check out a broadcast conversation hosted by Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Dutchess County. The broadcast, Know Your Health: COVID-19 Facts and Impact, is tomorrow evening, Nov. 18, from 7PM - 8PM. A panel of local doctors will offer facts about COVID-19 and its impact on you. They will answer questions and offer advice on how you and your family can stay healthy through the holiday season. The panel will include doctors experienced in internal, family, and emergency medicine, infectious diseases, and behavioral and community health.

For more information, to submit a question and to watch the facebook live broadcast, visit the event facebook page.