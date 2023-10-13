Kingston Man Faces Arraignment for February Assault

I've always wondered whether or not criminals have that moment where they think 'I got away with it"? I guess the answer to that question is something that can only be speculated on unless you're someone that commited a crime. However that question or the idea of that question, brings us to today where a Kingston man was charged with crimes in connection to an assault that occurred back in February of this year.

Details on February Stabbing Assault

Reports on this event are not clear on what event or events specifically occurred that lead to this gruesome stabbing incident, however what is abundantly clear is that this incident was a wild ride and we mean that quite literally.

In the aftermath of the event occuring in the first place, the victim at the center of everything made an attempt to drive themselves to the hospital for emergency medical treatment for the multiple wounds inflicted. At some point en route to the hospital, the victim was unable to continue, that however is when officers from the Ulster County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene and began administering medical treatment for the wounds.

Upon further analyse, it was proven that the wounds that the victim suffered in the incident were life threatening. The aid provided by the officers at the time, after the assault was crucial in seeing that the victim was able to survive the attack. Since then, one glaring problem still persisted with this case; who did it?

From Hiding Down South to Hudson Valley Courtroom

Following 8 months of having no closure, local law enforcement as well as local government have officially charged one man in connection to this assault. That man was identified as 33 year old Mainor Sagastume of Kingston. Seems like there was also a good reason it took so long for this suspect to be apprehended.

Sagastume had apparently been residing down in Florida for an undetermined period of time. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's website, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Sagastume back in early June. Sagastume was recently taken into custody in Florida where he was then extradited back to New York, where he would find himself in an Ulster County Room for his arraignment.

In a report from News 10 ABC, Sagastume has officially been charged with...

...attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree and second-degree assault, stalking in the second degree, and two counts of stalking in the fourth degree.

If found guilty, the accused could be facing a lengthy amount of time behind bars. A lengthy sentence in this case means the potential for life behind bars. A minimum sentence could be as much as 15-40 years. Following the arraignment, Sagastume was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

