In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message.

"Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire).

"When I look at this commemorative coin, I'm full of love for my higher power and grateful to you because having you in my life helps me maintain my focus making the best I can in all areas of metal as well as trying to be a better person by taking a daily inventory," the 71-year-old singer continues, passing the coin back and forth between his ring-clad hands.

Sharing some motivational words, Halford goes on, "I believe we never stop growing and searching to find ways to do anything that improves not only our lives but also for all those we love. None of this is easy and it wasn't meant to be. We constantly have to work and dig deep into every aspect of ourselves to stay clean and sober."

Expressing support for others who are on a similar path in life, he adds, "To those of you on this same journey, I send my unconditional love. And to those of you who are about to begin, please take that first step into your new life. I love you."

Watch the video message directly below.

Last year, Halford released his second book, Biblical, and in 2023 he'll continue to focus on Judas Priest, with dates in Europe and the U.K. on the books as well as prospective new music.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.